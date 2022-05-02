WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – The U.S. Supreme Court heard a number of cases last week, including one regarding First Amendment rights.

The Rundown sat down with ABC News Political Director Rick Klein to break it all down for us.

Klein detailed the case involving a high school football coach who was fired for praying at the 50-yard line.

“This gets to the heart of questions around religious liberty, religious freedoms, and First Amendment claims,” said Klein.

“In this case, you’ve got a coach who says he was conducting prayers on his own because he felt strongly as part of his own faith before the game. And then students chose to join him. The challenge, it seems like to the ears of our people watching, is likely to succeed, to allow this kind of prayer to go forward based on the commentary from the justices in the court,” Klein said.

