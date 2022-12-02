The news doesn’t slow down in Lansing, and the Capital Rundown has it all covered.

In this week’s Capital Rundown, Biden’s trip to Michigan is discussed, as well as the looming battle among the Michigan GOP for the party’s chair position.

Also in the rundown, details about the lame-duck sessions and the numerous ambitious bills being introduced by Democrats.

Other important news includes Pat O’Keefe’s resignation from the MSU Board of Trustees and Skubick’s breakdown on the latest legislation proposals.