LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The new year is proving to be as exciting and busy as ever in the realm of Michigan politics.

This week’s Capital Rundown covers all the big headlines coming from the Capital City, such as Senator Debbie Stabenow’s decision not to seek reelection in 2024.

The rundown also takes a look at Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s priorities for her new term, which she laid out during her inauguration ceremony

Gov. Whitmer said her administration will focus on bringing manufacturing jobs back to Michigan and work to tackle inflation and improve public education, among many other long-term goals.

Also in the rundown are the details surrounding the Michigan House Democrats’ plan to elect Joe Tate as Speaker of the House.

The Democrats are returning next week with a slim majority: 56 votes to the Republicans’ 54. But Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick is reporting that a Detroit Democrat is being courted by Republicans to gridlock the vote.

You can get the latest on these stories and much more by checking out the full Capital Rundown in the video player above.