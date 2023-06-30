On this week’s Capital Rundown, a look into Michigan’s recently passed $81 billion state budget.

Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick goes into the details on who and what are receiving those dollars.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist also speaks with Capital Rundown about what he believes are the budget’s most important accomplishments.

The Capital Rundown also looks at President Joe Biden’s economic plan for the United States, former President Donald Trump’s latest visit to Michigan, and other important headlines in national and state politics.

You can watch the full show in the video player above.