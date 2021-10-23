Capital Rundown: 6 News Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick talks Benton Harbor and redistricting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — This week, 6 News reporter Andrew Birkle and Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick sat down to talk about the Whitmer administration’s handling of the Benton Harbor water crisis.

Whitmer is the second governor to have to face a water crisis, the first being Rick Snyder, who was in office during the time of the Flint water crisis.

The lead contaminated water in Benton Harbor is gaining national attention, and people are looking to the governor to see what her plan is to get Benton harbor’s water clean.

The administration knew about the issue three years ago, and steps were taken to try and clean up Benton Harbor’s water. Water filters were implemented, and chemicals were utilized to clean the water.

Unfortunately, that plan did not work, and the administration tried to use a different chemical to clean the water.

The issue is, lead is not just in Flint or Benton harbor, it is in cities all around the Great Lakes state. The issue with water extends beyond Michigan too.

Skubick says that a lot of it has to do with the infrastructure of lead pipes, some of which were installed 80 years ago.

While it is not a problem that can be solved overnight, Skubick also talked redistricting.

Certain groups have issues with the Voters Not Politicians committee, specifically with how they sat in front of the redistricting committee and told them they made mistakes on drawing maps for voting districts.

The goal with redistricting here is to make each district competitive so that the Republicans and Democrats and others will have an equal shot at winning that seat so that we actually have competitive district.

Where people get a choice between one side or the other under the current system that is gerrymandered by the political parties.

The commission has indicated this week that they will make some changes.

They just want to make sure that they get it right.

Andrew and Tim discuss all this and more in this week’s show.

To view the full interview, check out the video above.