Capital Rundown: 6 News Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick talks the race for governor and vaccine hesitancy

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Anchor Jorma Duran and 6 News Capital Correspondent talk about what the typical demographics are for someone against the vaccine, as well as the race for Michigan Governor.

So, who is and who isn’t getting vaccinated?

Based on the data that comes from the Glen Gareth group, here’s what we know.

To find those against the vaccine in the Great Lakes state- go north about 70 miles from Lansing.

According to the pollster, 17% of the people have absolutely refused to get the shot. I’ve seen the number as high as 20%, but here’s the demographics.

Additionally 70% of those people are Republicans, with 71% having no college education.

In actuality, 66% are from outstate, Michigan up north and 7,500.

According to the pollster, many of these Republican men will not get vaccinated. These Republican men are under the age of 50 and 30. 9% of Republican men are telling us they will not get vaccinated from COVID.

Here’s what we know so far about fundraising in the gubernatorial race so far.

Whitmer has raised about $17 million so far.

On the GOP side of the aisle, James Craig has raised $1.4 million.

Based on the money, Skubick says it’s pretty much a three person race.

