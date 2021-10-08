Capital Rundown: 6 News Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick weighs in on Biden’s visit to Howell

HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS) – 6 News Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick and the Rundown’s Araceli Crescenio weigh in on President Joe Biden’s visit to Howell and recent GOP efforts to push election reforms.

Earlier this week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer spoke out against GOP-backed bills that would change how Michiganders vote. Whitmer said she would VETO the bills if they ever made it to her desk.

Many supporters of voter reform cite former President Donald Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was stolen, or the “Big Lie” as Whitmer calls it.

Biden also had a “great photo opportunity” in Howell this week.

President Biden met up with Governor Whitmer to tout his Build Back Better Iinfrastructure bill.

Araceli and Tim discuss all this and more in this week’s rundown show.

