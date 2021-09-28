Capital Rundown: A breakdown of Michigan politics this week.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Join 6 News Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick as he breaks down this week in Michigan politics.

In this Capital Rundown, Skubick discusses the new state budget, which comes with $1.5 billion in childcare, the largest in state history. 100,000 additional children will be covered by state programs with this budget.

It also brings in money for new state police troopers, prison guards and a new Pure Michigan advertisement campaign.

Skubick also broke down the latest in the 2022 governor race.

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig has made his run for governor official, and while that may be causing some anxiety in the Governor’s Mansion, Craig has a long way to go as around 10 candidates have thrown their hats in the ring for the GOP’s nomination.

The primary for GOP governor begins next August.

One area where Whitmer is gaining is in votes among the vaccinated, where 63% support her. That’s a good chunk of folks, as 67% of the state is vaccinated.