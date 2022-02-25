LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State House Republicans have laid out their tax cut package, and they’re headed in a different direction from the governor and even Senate Republicans.

6 News Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick breaks down the new tax plan in this week’s Capital Rundown. You can watch his analysis in the video player above, and catch a quick written excerpt below.

“We now have three different tax cut proposals that are on the table. If you’re a taxpayer out there, you should see that as good news, because apparently, they are going to do something, but at this rate, we have no idea what it’s going to be,” said Skubick.

Republicans proposed across-the-board tax cuts, which are more expensive than the ones proposed by the Governor.

“They [Democrats] also complained bitterly that millionaires and rich people are getting the same percentage amount of tax cuts that poor people are. They say that’s unfair,” said Skubick.