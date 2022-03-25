WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – This week, Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson faced some of the toughest questions yet from Republicans.

“I think judge Jackson handled herself extraordinarily well in response to some very tough questions. Uh, some of which she wasn’t even really given much of a chance to respond to,” said Kate Shaw, a law professor at Cardozo in New York City.

“So I’d say in particular, Senator [Ted] Cruz and/or [Lindsey] Graham, Senator [Josh] Hawley, Senator [Tom] Cotton pressed her on her record, both as a judge, she was asked repeatedly about a handful of cases that she decided and sentences she imposed involving child pornography offenses. She was also asked about some of her representations when she was a lawyer before taking the bench, including representations as a public defender of several detainees at Guantanamo Bay, but I think in every instance she was respectful,” said Shaw.

How much have Supreme Court hearings changed over the years?

“I think it’s the case that once upon a time, very qualified nominees have either a Republican or a Democratic president could attract unanimous or near-unanimous support, obviously, including from across the aisle.

So Justice [Antonin] Scalia was confirmed unanimously, even though he was a very conservative justice. All the Democrats voted because Democratic senators understood that he was objective and qualified to serve on the Supreme Court. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who had been, you know, a feminist icon, a civil rights litigator, and you know, very much a liberal, there was no question,” said Shaw.

To watch her full interview, check out the video player above.