Capital Rundown: A look at national politics in this week

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – Following the presidential election, Republicans in state capitals across America are writing new rules that critics say crackdown on when and how people can vote.

Even though there has been no proof of fraud in the 2020 election, many Republicans, led by former President Donald Trump, still don’t accept the outcome.

Amid the controversy, Republican lawmakers in many states, including Michigan are instituting new rules they say will make elections more secure. Meanwhile, Democrats who control both Congress and the White House, are trying to pass rules of their own.

Many of their ideas would block states from making changes. That’s because democrats say the GOP rules would make it harder to vote and would suppress turnout, Particularly in communities of color.

While she was here, Vice President Harris told Michigan officials that the right to vote needs to be protected.

“The people of Michigan have a strong and important voice, and through their vote,” said Harris.

One of the states where we’re seeing the battle play out is Texas. That’s where the governor called a special session so the legislature could pass a bill that, among other things, bans “Drive-thru” voting and polling places that are open 24 hours a day. It also bans election officials from sending out unsolicited mail-in ballots and includes new ID rules for absentee voters.

That prompted most of the Democrats in the Texas house of representatives to flee the state on Monday. They took a chartered flight to the nation’s capital, and that prevented a vote on the election bill because there weren’t enough members present to hold a legal meeting.

Democrats called it their only option.

The Republican governor’s response? He says he’ll lock them up.

The Texas Democrats say they plan to stay out of the state until the special session ends in early August, but Governor Greg Abbott says he’ll just call another one.

It’s not just the Vice President getting involved in this issue. President Joe Biden also tackled voting rights in a speech in Philadelphia. He spoke at the National Constitution Center, and he didn’t pull any punches, calling GOP voting bills a “21st-century Jim Crow assault.”

“Some things in America should be simple and straightforward. Perhaps the most important of those things, the most fundamental of those things, is the right to vote. The right to vote freely,” said the President.