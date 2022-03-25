LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan legislature has approved a historic $4.7 billion in infrastructure spending, much of it coming from federal COVID money.

Where is it all going?

About $317 million will go towards repairing roads and bridges. $450 million will go towards parks and trail systems. $250 million will be used to expand broadband internet access in rural and remote parts of the state.

Another $66 million will go towards beefing up water pumping stations, and $1.7 billion will go towards lead pipe removals.

And $383 million will be used to help low-income families that struggled during the pandemic.

“This is unprecedented,” said 6 News Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick.

There is one concern among lawmakers: does Michigan have enough bodies to actually do all this work?

A lobbyist for the Infrastructure Association says, “bring it on.”

In other Michigan news, a new poll on the Michigan gubernatorial race came out, and it’s not looking good for the Whitmer campaign.

In the poll, 59% of respondents said they would rather vote for someone else over Governor Whitmer.

“However, in her defense and what her team will probably say: ‘Is it running against somebody else?’ ‘Unnamed’ is a little different than running against a specific opponent, and the governor’s people would likely argue that with a specific opponent, the governor will do much better than this, but right now somebody else is winning in the governor’s race. And it’s not exactly the kind of thing that the governor wants to hear, but it’s early and a long way to go in this race,” said Skubick.

