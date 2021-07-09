Capital Rundown: A look at this week in national politics

Preparations take place for an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – President Biden is detailing how his administration will convince more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after failing to reach his goal of having 70% of American adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4.

“Do it now – for yourself and the people you care about, for your neighborhood, for your country. It sounds corny but it’s the patriotic thing to do,” said Biden.



“We’re sending out more mobile clinics unit out there to help people at special events, summer festivals, sporting events, as well as place of worship, wherever we can find people gathered.”

The Biden administration is also wary of the new Delta variant. The variant is the most prominent in the country and is particularly common in areas with low vaccination rates.

The good news? Preliminary evidence shows that the existing covid vaccines are effective against the variant

In other national news, former President Donald Trump has decided to take on “big tech” to stop what he calls the “illegal, shameful censorship of the American people.”



Trump is banned from Facebook and Twitter over his posts involving the January 6 attack on the US capital.

In a news conference on Wednesday, he said through his lawsuit that he wants to hold “big tech” accountable and stand up for free speech.



He says this is the first of more lawsuits to come.