LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Politics can be confusing, especially a whole week’s worth. That’s why WLNS is here for you each week with the Capital Rundown.

6 News reporters and correspondents break down the latest national news out of Washington D.C., and the important local news coming out of Lansing.

To watch the full broadcast, check out the video above. Keep an eye out for 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick’s analysis.