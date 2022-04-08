LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The 2022 gubernatorial race is right around the corner, and several Republicans are vying to challenge Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

This week on Capital Rundown, 6 News sat down with GOP hopeful Garrett Soldano.

He shared his thoughts on COVID restrictions, businesses, political corruption, and taxes.

Soldano said he aims to remedy the “mass exodus” of people leaving Michigan. He also stated that he doesn’t believe in a vaccine mandate.

