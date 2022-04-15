LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The 2022 governor’s race is right around the corner and a number of Republicans are challenging Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Whitmer has already confirmed her reelection run.

This week, The Rundown caught up with another one of those candidates, Michael Markey, and he shared his top priorities.

Markey discusses COVID, how it impacted learning children, the war in Ukraine, inflation, abortion and more in this one-on-one interview with 6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer.

