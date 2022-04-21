LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- Ten Republicans are running against Governor Gretchen Whitmer in the 2022 race.

This week The Rundown caught up with another one of those candidates, Tudor Dixon.

She shared her top priorities with us and also spoke about some current topics like the Patrick Lyoya shooting and criticized Governor Whitmer’s COVID policies.

“Right now it’s hard for businesses to move forward with over-regulation. We don’t have a great education system. We’ve fallen off. We used to be in the top 10. Now we’re in the bottom 12,” she told The Rundown.

