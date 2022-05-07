LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The topic of abortion and the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade by the United States Supreme Court has dominated the political conversation this week.

The leak of the Supreme Court draft on Roe v. Wade shined a light on many states’ abortion laws.

That includes Michigan, which has an abortion law on the books from 1931 that outlaws the practice.

The Capital Rundown spoke with Senator Debbie Stabenow, several state representatives from both sides of the aisle, and a legal expert about the implications of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

In addition, the Rundown is continuing interviews with candidates to be Michigan’s next governor. A historic number of Republicans are challenging Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Ryan Kelley spoke with the show this week, and he highlighted his top priorities.

