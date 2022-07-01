LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It was another big week in politics, with a surprise hearing from the Jan. 6 Commission, and the continued reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Here in Lansing, the decision prompted Governor Gretchen Whitmer to ask the Michigan Supreme Court to consider her case immediately. She filed the suit over a 1931 law that bans abortion in Michigan.

That law is currently on hold because of a lower court injunction, which means abortion is still legal here, for now.

Plus, the Rundown hears from GOP candidates for governor Kevin Rinke and Tudor Dixon.

Rinke shares his top priorities if he were to take office, and Dixon joined some Michigan lawmakers to talk about banning drag queens at schools.

And as always, our Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick breaks it all down for us.

