Capital Rundown: AG Nessel weighs in on Oxford shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel weighed in on the high school shooting in Michigan this week.

She says there is legislation stalled at the state capitol that she believes would help prevent something like this from happening again.

Two bills are pending in the legislature right now. One is a bill that would aim to prevent child access to firearms and would require anyone who buys a gun to safely secure that weapon.

Another bill aims to raise the legal age to purchase a firearm from 18 to 21.

“Most 18-year-olds are still in high school. If you’re not mature enough to be able to legally purchase a beer, why can you handle owning a firearm?” said Nessel.