Capital Rundown: Bill in Lansing aims to ban vaccine passports, children begin receiving Pfizer shot

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As the CDC and Governor Gretchen Whitmer have begun to ease mask requirements for vaccinated residents, a bill in Lansing aims to block the creation of so-called “vaccine passports.”

As the lifting of mask mandates only applies to vaccinated people, some are wondering how businesses would verify if a customer truly is vaccinated.

The bill would keep the “honors system” style of checking, meaning it would be theoretically possible for a non-vaccinated individual to lie about their status, entering a building unmasked and unvaccinated.

The bill passed through the oversight committee on Thursday.

This comes as children 12-15 years-old have begun receiving their Pfizer vaccines. Vaccinations for that age group started in Michigan on Thursday.

