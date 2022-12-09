LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This week’s Capital Rundown covers the full gamut of another busy week in Michigan politics.

In this week’s rundown, coverage includes the recount requests on Proposal 2 and Proposal 3, which passed by about 900,000 and nearly 600,000 votes each.

The recount requests come from an activist group known as the Election Integrity Force. Ingham County Clerk Barn Byrum didn’t mince words about the recount push, saying that it would help spread misinformation about state elections.

Also in the rundown is the latest on a Supreme Court case that could affect state lawmaker’s power over elections.

Another important Supreme Court case covered in this week’s rundown involves a Colorado website designer that says creating a page for same-sex weddings conflicts with her religious beliefs.

This week’s Capital Rundown also has the latest updates on the Whitmer kidnapping trial and details about former President Donald Trump’s recent legal woes.

You can check out all of these stories and more by viewing the full Capital Rundown in the video player above.