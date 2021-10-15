Capital Rundown: Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick breaks down the latest in Michigan politics

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There’s no shortage of Michigan political news this week.

Recently, we’ve learned that the State has reached an agreement to spend billions of dollars in federal aid.

6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick and The Rundown’s Andrew Birkle broke down the latest on this deal, as well as the new criticism over redistricting in Michigan.

The commission to redraw voting districts released their draft proposals this week, and many in the Black community are unhappy with the drafts.

The drafts, if adopted, could lead to the removal of a large amount of Black representation in the legislature.

But from a disagreement to an agreement, the State has finally approved how to spend $11 billion in COVID federal funds.

“I mean, this is a dream come true for governor. And for politicians, because the good news is people are going to get a benefit from this dollar. What we reported earlier this week 6 News is that basically the governor and the four legislative leaders, to D’s and two R’s, have agreed in principle to a broad agreement that the bulk of this money should go into the infrastructure,” said Skubick.

