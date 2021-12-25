CAPITAL RUNDOWN: Congressman Tim Walberg talks what’s happening, what’s coming in D.C.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With the new year around the corner, lawmakers are reflecting on the impacts they’ve made and the changes they’ll hope to create in the future, including Congressman Tim Walberg.

Walberg said this past year he is proud to have been a part of the effort to protect senior citizens from online scams and securing American’s energy infrastructure as part of the Energy Emergency Leadership Act.

The legislator additionally talked about his thoughts on how President Joe Biden has handled his first year of presidency.

“I sat at the president’s inauguration and heard President Biden talk eloquently about desiring to be an American administration, not Democrat, not Republican administration, but an American administration that he was going to work to unify this country,” stated Congressman Walberg.

Walberg said he wants to talk with President Biden about “key issues”, including energy trade, telecommunications, education, and labor issues.

“And so we end up with a much of this past year, with disaster after disaster, whether you talk about the energy crisis, where my constituents and your viewers are paying more at the pump gas prices at a seven-year high, a border crisis, there’s no end in sight because the president refuses to secure the border,” continued Walberg.

Walberg expressed that he also thinks spending on COVID-19 could be cut.

“We’ve spent a lot of money on COVID and I think like any of my homeowners in, in my constituency, they understand, they can only continue to spend to a point that finally they have to cut it and they have to set priorities,” Walberg.

You can watch the entire interview in the video player above.