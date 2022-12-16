The Capital Rundown has you covered with another extensive breakdown of the week in Michigan politics.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is the focus of several headlines, including the sentencing of those convicted in the attempted kidnapping plot of the governor. Also covered is the numerous pieces of legislation that were recently signed into law by Whitmer.

Former gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon announced that she will not run to be the state’s Republican party chair.

In national news, Republicans are set to take the majority of the U.S. House of Representatives, but it’s still not clear who the speaker will be. The Capital Rundown takes a look at who might be poised to take the position.

President Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law, which cements federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriage. Rep. Elissa Slotkin told the Capital Rundown that the bill was an “historic achievement,” and of great significance to her since her mother came out in the ’80s.

Other important topics covered in this week’s rundown include Democrats reshaping the state House and Senate, marijuana banking and electric vehicle loans.

Watch the full show with the video player above.