WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – America is seeing its highest annual inflation rate in 40 years. CBS Washington Correspondent Raquel Martin breaks down why this is happening.

“Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle see this as a problem, but there is division on exactly how to resolve this issue. Of course, the White House was asked about this increasing inflation, [the White House] blames it on the global supply chain issue,” Raquel said.

The Biden administration is also blaming the war in Ukraine, specifically for the spike in energy costs. Republicans blame the Biden administration for the increase in fuel prices, but Democrats are calling for a gas tax holiday.

Democrats are also pushing for a new Supreme Court Justice, President Biden’s first appointment to the highest court in the land as president.

Republicans are accusing Biden of rushing his nominee through, but Democrats are quick to point out how the Trump administration approved their nominees at “light speed.”

