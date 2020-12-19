CAPITAL RUNDOWN: Episode 45

Capital Rundown

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— This week on the 6 News Capital Rundown, we’re wrapping up the latest here in Michigan, including announcements by Governor Whitmer on Friday, that the state was slowly rolling back COVID-19 restrictions.

We’re also talking with members of the Michigan Delegation in Washington D.C. including Senator Gary Peters and Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, who’ve got a lot to say about COVID-19, and the 2020 election latest.

Finally, we also get the latest on COVID-19 relief efforts in D.C. and what main issues lawmakers agree on, when it comes to a Coronavirus bill, that could get passed in the coming days.

You can watch the whole episode in the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan