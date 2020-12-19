CAPITAL RUNDOWN: Episode 45

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— This week on the 6 News Capital Rundown, we’re wrapping up the latest here in Michigan, including announcements by Governor Whitmer on Friday, that the state was slowly rolling back COVID-19 restrictions.

We’re also talking with members of the Michigan Delegation in Washington D.C. including Senator Gary Peters and Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, who’ve got a lot to say about COVID-19, and the 2020 election latest.

Finally, we also get the latest on COVID-19 relief efforts in D.C. and what main issues lawmakers agree on, when it comes to a Coronavirus bill, that could get passed in the coming days.

You can watch the whole episode in the video above.