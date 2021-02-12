Capital Rundown: Episode 51

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) -- This week on Capital Rundown, with less than a week left before Inauguration Day, Washington D.C. preps for the ceremony, but also planned armed protests.

They're scheduled to take place at all 50 state Capitol's across the country including Lansing, Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick breaks down how local police are preparing.

Plus, we have a big update on the Flint Water Crisis Investigation, 9 former state and local officials connected to the drinking water crisis are facing criminal charges.

The lead tainted water, created by the Flint river left 9 people dead.

And, in the aftermath of the riots in Washington D.C. last week, the Michigan State Capitol Commission unanimously banned the open carry of firearms in the Capitol building.