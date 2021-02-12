LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — This week on Capital Rundown, history unfolded as the second impeachment trial for former President Trump started on Tuesday.
He is charged with inciting the January 6th Capitol assault. 5 people died, including a police officer.
Michigan was in the spotlight of the trial, from protest to the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
ABC’s Political Director Rick Klein weighed in on Michigan’s role in the trial.
Our Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick also breaks down some controversy with Michigan’s Senate Majority Leader.
Capital Rundown: Episode 51
