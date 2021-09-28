Capital Rundown: Exclusive one-on-one interview with US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – US Secretary of education Miquel Cardona stopped in Michigan this week and he has a big prediction about the possibility of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccine mandate for children who go to school.

Cardona visited an early childhood center and an adult learning center and was “really pleased” with what he saw from educators.

When it came to COVID-19 safety, Cardona encouraged mask-wearing, handwashing and cleaning surfaces. He also spoke with nurses who are making sure children don’t come to school sick.

Cardona did, however, express hope that COVID procedures would eventually disappear.

“I can tell you, um, you know, no one wants to wear masks. But we know that in order to have uninterrupted learning, it’s a great strategy to keep us safe and to keep us in school… But I do look forward to that day where we’re at that point as a country where we don’t have to wear masks. And that’s why I’m really strongly encouraging vaccinations for students over the age of 12 and for any adult who hasn’t yet gotten the vaccine.”

Cardona stressed that vaccinations are the best way to bring schools back to normal.

“Listen, we didn’t wake up thinking about measles, right? There were required vaccinations and thankfully we don’t have to worry about these things. There are so many other vaccinations that are required for schools. At this point, we’ve seen the effects of COVID-19. We can prevent it and we know vaccines are safe and that they’re the best tool we have to combat COVID-19,” he said.