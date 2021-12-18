CAPITAL RUNDOWN: Federal voting rights bill hits wall, Democrats persist

The push to pass federal voting rights legislation by Christmas has hit a wall on Capitol Hill, but the Democratic leadership has promised not to give up.

Facing mounting pressure from civil rights groups, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer vowed on Thursday to pass voting rights legislation in the Senate in time for the 2022 midterm elections.

“This matter is too important not to act,” said Schumer.

However, that commitment falls short of recent calls to pass voter protections by Christmas.

“We must act now,” remarked Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock.

On Tuesday, Warnock said despite the objection from moderates, Democrats should alter Senate rules to pass two voting rights bills after doing just that to raise the debt ceiling.

“I believe we are there, I believe it is worth it,” said New York Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

Gillibrand says the drastic option is necessary to stop a wave of voter suppression laws across the country.

“I understand the consequences are that Mitch McConnell will want to change the rules when he’s in charge he will do that anyway,” continued Gillibrand.

Right now, Senate Republicans are slamming Democrats’ renewed calls to force voting rights legislation through.

“It’s beyond absurd,” said Senator Mitch McConnell.

Senate Republicans already blocked voting rights legislation three times this year. Thursday, Senator Mitch McConnell said the Senate rules must be preserved to protect Americans from a liberal power grab.

“We have discussed over and over again why Democrats will not be allowed to federalize our elections,” said McConnell. “Like a board of elections on steroids.”