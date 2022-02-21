WASHINGTON DC (WLNS) – Last Thursday, the White House announced a $1 billion investment to help clean up and restore the Great Lakes.

The Great Lakes supply water to 40 million Americans, and lawmakers say it’s vital that they clean up the 25 spots highlighted as most in need of cleaning.

Lawmakers said that they expect to clean up 21 out of the 25 spots by the end of the decade.

Also last week, the White House COVID Response Team gave an update on its guidance regarding masks.

The response team said while there has been pressure from the CDC to change their mask policies, the Response Team says “not yet,” specifically because they don’t want to overwhelm hospitals.

While several states have already removed their own mask requirement, we’ll have to wait and see when the COVID Response Team will follow suit.