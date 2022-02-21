LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Senate approved a tax cut proposal two weeks ago that would slash corporate and personal income tax rates and have a big impact on the state’s revenue.

“We have one of the largest corporate tax rates in the mid-west and one of the largest in the nation,” said Republican State Senator Jim Runestad.

“At a time when we have billions and billions of dollars in our coffers, more than we ever had in the history of the State of Michigan, the bill would take the corporate tax from 6% to 3.9%,” said Runestad.

The bill would also introduce a $500 per-child tax credit.

“People in the state of Michigan are simply not having kids,” said Runestad. “When I talked to people, this will help with that.”

