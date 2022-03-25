WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – The Biden administration has nearly run out of money to fight COVID-19.

Billions of dollars were eliminated from a recent government spending bill, but administration officials say there’s still enough to vaccinate children under 5 if such a shot is approved in the future and offer a 4th booster shot to immunocompromised people.

Anything else would require Congress to approve more funding.

The administration is asking for another $22.5 billion.

Doctor Cameron Webb, who is on the White House COVID-19 Response Team, says this funding is essential.

“We need people to have access to testing, and that’s something that manufacturers are going to scale back their manufacturing of tests,” he said.

“If there’s less demand like there is when cases are lower, we can’t just wait until there’s a surge to ask them to turn that back on, because then there’s a delay and we’ve seen that impact in the late winter. We don’t want to repeat that challenge.”

Webb said that while the U.S. has enough funds to vaccinate immunocompromised people and seniors, it may not have enough to give everyone a fourth dose of the vaccine.

This may call for a new vaccine altogether, said Webb.

“Imagine if we finally have a variant that actually escapes the immunologic response that we have from our current vaccines, that renders those less effective, well, then we’re in a situation where we need to quickly develop and distribute a new vaccine, a variant-specific vaccine that we outlined a plan for that,” said Webb.

To see Webb’s full interview, check out the video player above.