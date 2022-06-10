LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The crazy politics just never stop in Michigan.

This week, the Jan. 6 Capitol storming was the talk of the town for multiple reasons.

On Thursday, the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 held their first televised hearing. The event, carried live in prime time on most channels, lasted almost two hours.

But just hours before the event happened, Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley was arrested by the FBI for his role in the Jan. 6 riots.

And of course, we break it all down on this week’s edition of the Rundown.

Plus, we take a look at the latest in the race for governor, we speak with Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick about this week in Michigan politics, and take a look at where the gun control legislation stands.

For that and a lot more, watch the video player at the top of the page.