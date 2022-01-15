CAPITAL RUNDOWN: Klein talks COVID-19 testing, overwhelmed hospitals, more

The Biden Administration is sending millions of COVID-19 tests to Americans across the country.

ABC News Political Director weighs in on the recent development for COVID-19.

According to Klein, he’s heard about the overwhelmed hospitals around the country.

“This is about serving as many resources as possible to get over this omicron surge that we’re in the midst of right now,” said Klein.

Klein acknowledged that the country will have spikes like right now, citing that it’s about getting resources to the right places, as well as overinflated COVID-19 cases in hospitals.

“I think there’s the flip side of that is that there’s a lot of people that have COVID-19 and aren’t reporting to authorities because they’re not required to, and they give an at-home test and it’s possible the numbers are underappreciated on that, and so it may be that we’re both undercounting the number of people who have it and over counting the severity of the disease,” continued Klein.

Additionally, the Biden administration is also sending more tests to schools, but Klein believes that it won’t be enough.

“I will say that one difference between where we were before and COVID-19, and where we are now is this commitment by the White House to keep schools open wherever possible and, and testing as a big piece,” said Klein.

Though mask mandates have come and gone in various states around the nation, Klein says that no state is immune from this current surge.

You can watch the full interview in the playhead above.