LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Capital Rundown caught up with Senator Mallory McMorrow this week.

She told The Rundown how she first heard of accusations made in a fundraising email where Senator Lana Theis accused Democrats of sexualizing and grooming children in schools.

In the email, Theis explicitly named Senator McMorrow.

McMorrow pushed back, saying that Theis attacked her for her defense of the LGBTQ community.

To view McMorrow’s response, check out the video player above.