LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Leaders from around the world have spoken out against Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine this week.

Michigan’s congressional delegation is among them.

Here’s what Michigan Congressman and Republican John Moolenaar has to say on the invasion.

“Vladimir Putin is trying to re-establish the old Soviet Union and we need a strong effort to deter any aggression. It’s something where we’ve been working to arm the Ukrainian people… both from a humanitarian standpoint, as well as a military standpoint. Send a strong message for around the world that these kinds of actions will be condemned,” said Moolenaar.

“We need to make sure that these Russian aggressions are not without consequence. It has an impact on other NATO countries that surround the area for the Baltic states, as well as when you consider China’s watching, North Korea is watching. How do you see this all playing out? Do you see Putin pulling back or is he going to continue to push forward?” said Moolenaar.

Moolenaar went on to say he supports the sanctions and that America needs to be “tough and strong.”

“You know, I do believe Putin has been testing this regime. He watched the failure of the withdrawal in Afghanistan and the debacle that and he senses weakness and he’s exploiting this,” said Moolenaar.

As for Democrats, Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin also weighed in.

“I hope there’s more [sanctions] in the pipeline, and that they’re stronger and that they go after not just sectors of the Russian economy, but actual oligarchs, like the pals and friends of Vladimir Putin, their wives, their mistresses, their houses in London, all of that stuff,” said Slotkin.

“If they’re going to enable Putin to do what he’s doing, literally invading another country, then we’re going to make it difficult for the richest, Russians around him.”