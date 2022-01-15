CAPITAL RUNDOWN: MI Rep. believes new minimum wage is still ‘not enough’

On the first day of 2022, Michigan’s minimum wage increased to $9.87, a 22 cent rise from last year.

The question is: is it enough?

A Michigan representative weighs in on why he believes it won’t be enough.

“We have seen because of economic disparities that have happened over the last several decades, and now obviously with the pandemic, the economic instability- it’s not enough,” said Rep. Abraham Aiyash.

Aiyash. along with other Representatives introduced legislation to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour. Additionally, the bill follows the consumer price index within the Midwest to ensure that people are getting paid more wages.

The representative thinks that $15 should be the floor.

“Folks need the opportunity to be able to go to work and know that when they come home and they work one job to be able to afford things like food on the table, to be able to make sure that they have the ability to get transportation to and from work and the basic necessities for their children and their families,” continued Aiyash.

Aiyash says he will continue to advocate for a higher minimum wage, to “close the gap” and combat income inequality.

