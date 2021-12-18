CAPITAL RUNDOWN: MI Senators talk about their biggest wins, challenges throughout 2021

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) It’s been a crazy year in politics- not just here in Michigan, but in the nation’s capital as well.

Capital Rundown sat down with Michigan Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters to talk about their biggest accomplishments and challenges in 2021.

“As one of the authors of the American Rescue Plan, I am very proud of the fact that we were able to get funding, to get vaccines in people’s arms and children back to school as safely as possible and help,” said Stabenow.

Senator Stabenow was also focused on repairing the economy since the pandemic took it’s toll.

“I have been laser-focused on the things that have hurt the economy because of COVID, you know, all of the supply chain breaks,” continued Stabenow. “I led the effort to fund having those chips that we care about with our automobiles, having those made in America. Right now, we depend on chips that are made around the world,” she said.

Stabenow said that going forward, she would like to focus on aiding people’s transition back into the workforce.

“I’m going to be laser-focused on how we do that and how we support people to be able to get back into the workforce safely, whether it’s lowering childcare costs, whether it’s workforce development, um, other opportunities for folks to be able to juggle what’s happened in the pandemic and be able to get back to work,” said Stabenow.

Michigan Democrat Gary Peters reflected on his bright sports for 2021.

Like Stabenow, Senator Peters also cited his excitement to have been a part of the American Rescue Plan.

“I was certainly pleased to be a part of the American Rescue Plan to help us get through this pandemic. I worked as chairman of Homeland Security Committee and overseeing FEMA, the federal emergency management folks that oversaw the distribution of vaccines,” said Peters.

Another focal point for Senator Peters was aiding small businesses during the Pandemic.

“But that was incredibly important as well as making sure our small businesses survived or during an unprecedented economic crisis that went along with that pandemic,” said Peters. “Providing assistance to small businesses so they could continue to keep employees on a payroll, help families keep food on the table to get through that.”

Peters also said that the United States has had an issue with being overly dependent on foreign sources of critical supplies.

