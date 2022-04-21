LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The showdown over face masks continued this morning.

The Department of Justice plans to appeal a Florida judge’s decision that overturned the travel mask mandate earlier this week.

Since that ruling, millions of people have gone maskless but many health experts are backing the CDC, which says “an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor is still necessary for the public’s health.”

Michigan Republican congressman John Molenaar has been outspoken about this topic.

He told The Rundown that when he heard about the mask mandate being dropped, he was ecstatic.

