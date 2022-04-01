LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The U.S. Post Office offered some basic banking services for nearly 50 years during the 20th Century.

Now, some U.S. lawmakers want to bring that system back. New York Senator Kristen Gillibrand would like to re-establish postal banking to serve low-income and rural Americans. Supporters say this could bolster the Post Office, and provide banking to people who don’t currently have access.



The Post Office would offer savings, checking accounts, debit cards, and low-fee ATMs.

“The U.S. Postal Service has the real estate, the workforce, and the know-how to meet this need,” Senator Gillibrand said. “It will provide a much-needed source of revenue for the U.S postal service.

Critics say the idea needs to be updated.

“We have to look at banking too,” said West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito. “The nature of banking has changed. I mean, we’re doing things on our phones that we never thought we could do.”

Sen. Gillibrand says 46 million Americans have banking systems that do not meet their financial needs.