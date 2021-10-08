Capital Rundown: Rep. Tim Walberg criticizes Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan

WASHINGTON DC (WLNS) – Michigan’s Republican lawmakers took the time to criticize President Biden’s Build Back Better plan this week.

6 News reporter Sarah Al-Sheik caught up with Congressman Tim Walberg (MI-07), asking him to share his thoughts on Biden’s plan.

Walberg critiqued Biden’s recent visit to Howell, saying “We know that the president is coming here to try to sell his infrastructure and $3.5 trillion spending plan. Why he has to do that? His Democrat legislators who in the house appear ready to vote for it?”

Walberg also responded to comments made by some Democrats that call Republicans deficit hawks only when a Democrat is in office.

“Well, that’s not true. That’s not to say that Republicans haven’t been guilty at times of spending, but our spending that went on in the last administration. It was primary to rebuild things that the Democrats said brought down to their knees, such as our defense capabilities and restoring our equipment, our ammunitions training, our resources and giving pay increases to our soldiers in the field and their families,” said Walberg.

Walberg went on to discuss bipartisan spending, the Green New Deal and more.

To view his full interview check out the video player above.