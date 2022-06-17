LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Capital Rundown has a poll that shows how the Republican race to choose a candidate to take on Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is shaping up.

6 News helped sponsor this poll that asked 400 likely Republican voters who they plan to vote for in the primary on Aug 2.

In this week’s edition of the Rundown, we break down what this poll shows, and just how wide open the race for governor still is.

Plus, Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick breaks down the candidates and where they stand in the race, and talks about the people who wanted to be in the race, but didn’t make it on the ballot.

The other big news this week was the Jan. 6 hearings in Washington D.C.

We heard two more days of testimony in front of the January 6 committee, which is looking into the attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

The attack was carried out by supporters of former President Donald Trump, who were convinced that he actually won the election.

On Monday, the committee and the nation heard from top Trump officials who said the former president’s theories and his claims of victory just didn’t make sense. We cover it all in this week’s episode.

For that and a lot more, watch the video player at the top of the page.