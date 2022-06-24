LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As the week was coming to a close, the United State Supreme Court dropped a political bomb.

The long-standing Roe v. Wade precedent was being overturned.

In this week’s episode of the Capital Rundown, we have experts breaking down the issue, and lawmakers from all over the state sharing their thoughts.

Plus, we hear from Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on the Jan. 6 hearings.

In addition, we cover the major gun control news of the week, which included the U.S. Senate and House agreeing on a gun control package, and the Supreme Court making a ruling on a New York City gun law.

We’ve got that and a lot more, so be sure to check out the entire show at the top of the page.