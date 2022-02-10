LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- According to 6 News Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick, there’s some hope on the horizon regarding the pandemic.

Currently, the number of daily cases is going down. For the first time this year, Michigan is seeing less than 10,000 cases a day.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says Michigan is headed in the right direction. Numbers are dropping, but so are hospitalizations. Virtually every senior citizen has had their vaccines.

The current variant is also milder.

However, cases are not milder in the prison system. Prisoners and prison guards can’t exactly stay at home, making it difficult for cases to go down.

For Skubick’s full analysis, check out the video player above.