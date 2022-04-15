LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An endorsement from former president Donald Trump could shake the Michigan Republican Primary for Governor, and General Motors may have some hoops to jump through when establishing new plants in Michigan.

6 News Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick breaks down these issues with 6 News anchor Kiyerra Lake in this week’s Capital Rundown.

So far, Donald Trump has endorsed candidates running for state legislature and Congress, as well as attorney general and secretary of state.

However, he hasn’t endorsed anyone running for governor?

“He’s been strangely silent,” said Skubick.

“This is a classic you scratch my back, I’ll scratch your back,” he said.

As for GM’s predicament, will they ever get plants in Lansing?

“Yes. It’s highly unlikely that the Biden administration’s EPA would stand in the way of this huge job project right in our neck of the woods. It’ll take a little time, but I think they’ll eventually get there,” said Skubick.

To watch Skubick’s full analysis, check out the video player above.