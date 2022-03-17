LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If your ears have been open lately, you’ve probably been hearing about how gas prices have skyrocketed.

6 News’ Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick reported earlier this week about a Michigan House proposed a gas tax freeze that would save Michiganders 27 cents per gallon.

But Democrats in the state Senate withheld their votes, making the gas tax a possibility in 2023.

“Basically the gas tax freeze is on pause and is basically politically dead at this particular moment,” said Skubick. “And the Republicans of course, are blaming the Democrats for not providing the boats to make it immediately effective. And the Democrats are saying the Republicans were just playing games with the Governor.”

While Skubick says Whitmer for sure will veto the gas tax freeze bill, he also says that the bill would not have gone into place right away.

“I think they’re going to come up with a bipartisan deal that both the Governor and the Republicans or Democrats can agree to the Senate Republican leader,” continued Skubick.

While Republicans say there is a huge surplus in funding due to both the Trump and Biden administrations. Skubikc foresees Democrats and Republicans coming together to get rid of the 6% sales tax on gas.

Want to watch the whole interview? You can view it in the video player above.