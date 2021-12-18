CAPITAL RUNDOWN: Skubick talks new GM plant in Delta Township

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With a new GM plant being built in Delta Township comes many questions, and 6 News’ Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick has the latest.

“I can’t recall when the legislature moved as quickly as it did,” said Skubick.

More than two months ago, the Ford motor company announced plans to build battery plants in Tennessee and Kentucky.

Skubick said that Michigan Republicans were eager to create a change, they passed a new incentive package that could help to secure building the new GM plant, right here in Lansing.

The package could help with more than the GM plant.

“In addition, they believe this package could also be used for another additional three or four projects that have a lot of jobs involved,” continued Skubick.

