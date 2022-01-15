CAPITAL RUNDOWN: Skubick talks state of pandemic in MI, GM battery plant

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With COVID-19 numbers surging and a potential General Motors plant in mid-Michigan, there was no shortage in political news this week.

6 News’ Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick calls COVID-19 case numbers “off the charts and devastating.”

According to Skubick, Michigan is now averaging about 129,000 cases per week of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Approximately one-third or 33% of COVID-19 tests in Michigan are coming back positive, with most numbers coming from southeast Michigan.

The bottom line? Health officials have said that the pandemic is the worst it has ever been.

In other news, Skubick anticipates the official announcement regarding the new GM electric battery plant to come before the end of this month.

Earlier this week, General Motors had a technical team visiting the State Capitol, and they were “disappointed” with what they learned while visiting the State Capitol.

Now, the automotive manufacturer is gearing up for a worldwide announcement, though they may be looking at another potential location.

If Lansing is going to get this plant, as well as the betting money- it’s not done until GM announces it.

Skubick says he anticipates the announcement coming before the end of the month.

