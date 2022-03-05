LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There was a lot of attention focused on Washington this week, but there was still plenty of action at the Michigan Capitol as well.

Recently, the legislature has been talking about new term limits for lawmakers.

According to 6 News’ Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick, the petition drive seeks to do one thing: collect enough signatures to put on the ballot for Michigan voters to decide.

The petition aims to reduce the amount of time that lawmakers would be in office, but it gives them the option to stay in the House or the Senate.

Some politicians like Patrick Anderson, who authored the 1992 term limit law, said he was against the proposed new limits.

Meanwhile, chatter around Michigan said that Tudor Dixon is running for Secretary of State rather than Governor.

Skubick was able to clear the air, as he spoke with Dixon on the phone about the speculation.

According to Skubick, Dixon has no interest in taking over the Secretary of State role.

Want to watch the whole interview? You can watch it in the video player above.